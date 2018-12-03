Georg Ludwig JochumBorn 10 December 1909. Died 1 November 1970
Georg Ludwig Jochum
1909-12-10
Georg Ludwig Jochum Biography (Wikipedia)
Georg Ludwig Jochum (sometimes hyphenated as Georg-Ludwig Jochum) (10 December 1909 – 1 November 1970) was a German conductor and younger brother of better-known conductor Eugen Jochum.
He was born in Babenhausen near Augsburg, Germany. After studies in Munich, in 1932 he was appointed General Music Director of the city of Münster. This made him the youngest orchestral chief in Germany. Like his brother, he is especially associated with the music of Anton Bruckner. He died in Mülheim, Germany.
Georg Ludwig Jochum Tracks
Double Concerto for violin and cello, Op 57
Kurt Atterberg
Double Concerto for violin and cello, Op 57
Double Concerto for violin and cello, Op 57
Symphony no 56 in C major H.1.56
Joseph Haydn
Symphony no 56 in C major H.1.56
Symphony no 56 in C major H.1.56
