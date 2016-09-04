Paulette BrownDied 8 October 1998
Paulette Brown
Paulette Brown Tracks
Beautfiul One (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Adam Kerr, Neil Watson, Jacqueline Ewers, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia McPherson)
Tim Hughes
I Vow To Thee My Country (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Noel H Tredinnick, Marica Mc Pherson, Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Veronica Brown, Jacqueline Ewers & Paulette Brown)
Katherine Jenkins, Ken Burton, Howard E Smith & James Rowe
Hosanna In The Highest (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia Mc Pherson)
Israel Houghton
Pass Me Not, O Gentle Saviour (feat. Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia McPherson)
Beechcroft Choir, Public domain, John Francis & Frances Crsoby
Praise Is Rising (feat. Joshua Adgomar, Neil Watson, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia McPherson)
Brenton Brown
How Great is Our God (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paull Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marica McPherson)
Chris Tomlin
Sing the Wondrous Love of Jesus
Ken Burton
Love Lifted Me
Ken Burton
Lord, I Lift Your Name On High
Ken Burton
Praise Is Rising
Ken Burton
