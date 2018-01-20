The Hollywood Studio Symphony is the credited name of the symphony orchestra behind many major soundtracks, including The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Sucker Punch, Jurassic Park 3, Last Samurai, Pirates of the Caribbean, We Are Marshall, Spider-Man 2, Lost and The Bourne Supremacy. Although the name "Hollywood Studio Symphony" may lead listeners to think that it is a conventional symphony orchestra like the London Symphony Orchestra, the actual members of the ensemble are session musicians contracted individually and differ from soundtrack to soundtrack.

Note, the Hollywood Studio Symphony bears no relation to the similarly named Hollywood Symphony Orchestra, which is more akin to a traditional orchestra with a set roster.