Ougenweide
1970
Ougenweide Biography (Wikipedia)
Ougenweide is a progressive rock band from Germany. They are notable for being pioneers of the medieval folk rock subgenre. The name comes from Middle High German ougenweide (Augenweide - feast for the eyes).
Uisk Flo Aftar Themo Uuatare
