Bobby HelmsBorn 15 August 1933. Died 19 June 1997
Bobby Helms Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Lee Helms (August 15, 1933 – June 19, 1997) was an American country music singer best known for his 1957 Christmas hit "Jingle Bell Rock". His other hits include "Fraulein" and "My Special Angel".
Jingle Bell Rock
Fraulein
My Special Angel
