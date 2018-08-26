Waterparks
2011
Waterparks Biography (Wikipedia)
Waterparks is an American rock band formed in Houston, Texas in 2011. The group currently consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Awsten Knight, backing vocalist and lead guitarist Geoff Wigington, and drummer Otto Wood.
The band has released three EPs, two of which were released independently while the third was released via Equal Vision. The group released its first full-length album, Double Dare, on November 4, 2016 via Equal Vision. The group's second full-length album, Entertainment, released via Equal Vision on January 26, 2018.
Waterparks Performances & Interviews
Waterparks Tracks
Stupid For You (Reading + Leeds 2018)
Waterparks
Stupid For You (Reading + Leeds 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t69h9.jpglink
We Need To Talk
Waterparks
We Need To Talk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t69h9.jpglink
Not Warriors
Waterparks
Not Warriors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t69h9.jpglink
Not Warriors
11:11
Waterparks
11:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t69h9.jpglink
11:11
Lucky People
Waterparks
Lucky People
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t69h9.jpglink
Lucky People
Royal (Radio 1 Session, 30 April 2017)
Waterparks
Royal (Radio 1 Session, 30 April 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t69h9.jpglink
Blonde
Waterparks
Blonde
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t69h9.jpglink
Blonde
Stupid For You (Radio 1 Session, 30 April 2017)
Waterparks
Stupid For You (Radio 1 Session, 30 April 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t69h9.jpglink
Royal
Waterparks
Royal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04d062x.jpglink
Royal
Hitchin' A Ride
Waterparks
Hitchin' A Ride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t69h9.jpglink
Hawaiii (Stay Awake)
Waterparks
Hawaiii (Stay Awake)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t69h9.jpglink
Stupid For You
Waterparks
Stupid For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t69h9.jpglink
Crave
Waterparks
Crave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t69h9.jpglink
Crave
Playlists featuring Waterparks
Upcoming Events
25
May
2019
Waterparks, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, Bad Religion, NOFX, Silverstein, Less Than Jake, Story of the Year, Anti-Flag, Millencolin, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, Lagwagon, The Menzingers, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, Tiny Moving Parts, The Interrupters, As Cities Burn, Turnstile, Trophy Eyes, Knocked Loose, I Don't Know How But They Found Me and The Bombpops
Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, UK
26
May
2019
Waterparks, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, NOFX, Silverstein, Story of the Year, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, The Menzingers, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, Tiny Moving Parts, As Cities Burn, Turnstile, Knocked Loose and I Don't Know How But They Found Me
Hatfield Park, London, UK
26
May
2019
Waterparks, All Time Low, New Found Glory, NOFX, Silverstein, Story of the Year, Mad Caddies and Gallows
Unknown venue, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4c84f/acts/a2v9xj
Reading
2018-08-24T09:23:15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06jc7yn.jpg
24
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
