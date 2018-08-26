Waterparks is an American rock band formed in Houston, Texas in 2011. The group currently consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Awsten Knight, backing vocalist and lead guitarist Geoff Wigington, and drummer Otto Wood.

The band has released three EPs, two of which were released independently while the third was released via Equal Vision. The group released its first full-length album, Double Dare, on November 4, 2016 via Equal Vision. The group's second full-length album, Entertainment, released via Equal Vision on January 26, 2018.