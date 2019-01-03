Mario WinansBorn 27 August 1974
Mario Winans
1974-08-27
Mario Winans Biography (Wikipedia)
Mario Mendell Winans (born August 29, 1974) is an American R&B producer, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist best known for his 2004 song "I Don't Wanna Know", which reached number 2 in the United States and number 1 in the United Kingdom. Winans also won a Grammy Award for Best Gospel Performance for co-writing CeCe Winans's song "Pray".
I Need A Girl (Part 2) (feat. Loon, Mario Winans & Tammy Ruggeri)
Diddy
I Need A Girl (Part 2) (feat. Loon, Mario Winans & Tammy Ruggeri)
I Need A Girl (Part 2) (feat. Loon, Mario Winans & Tammy Ruggeri)
I Don't Wanna Know (feat. Enya & Diddy)
Mario Winans
I Don't Wanna Know (feat. Enya & Diddy)
I Don't Wanna Know (feat. Enya & Diddy)
I Need A Girl (feat. Ginuwine Loon, Mario Winans & Tammy Ruggeri)
Diddy
I Need A Girl (feat. Ginuwine Loon, Mario Winans & Tammy Ruggeri)
I Need A Girl (feat. Ginuwine Loon, Mario Winans & Tammy Ruggeri)
Mr Cool (feat. Mario Winans)
Tamia
Mr Cool (feat. Mario Winans)
Mr Cool (feat. Mario Winans)
I Need A Girl (Part 2)
Diddy
I Need A Girl (Part 2)
I Need A Girl (Part 2)
I Don't Wanna Stay Here
Mario Winans
I Don't Wanna Stay Here
I Don't Wanna Stay Here
Rock The Party (feat. Mario Winans)
Benzino
Rock The Party (feat. Mario Winans)
Rock The Party (feat. Mario Winans)
