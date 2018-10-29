Barbara DaneBorn 12 May 1927
Barbara Dane (born May 12, 1927) is an American folk, blues, and jazz singer. She co-founded Paredon Records with Irwin Silber.
"Bessie Smith in stereo," wrote jazz critic Leonard Feather in the late 1950s. Time wrote of Dane: "The voice is pure, rich ... rare as a 20 carat diamond" and quoted Louis Armstrong's exclamation upon hearing her at the Pasadena jazz festival: "Did you get that chick? She's a gasser!" On the occasion of her 85th birthday, Boston Globe music critic James Reed called her "one of the true unsung heroes of American music."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
I'm On My Way
Barbara Dane
I'm On My Way
I'm On My Way
Victim To The Blues
Barbara Dane
Victim To The Blues
Victim To The Blues
I'm on My Way
Wellman Braud
I'm on My Way
I'm on My Way
Mama Yancey's Advice
Barbara Dane
Mama Yancey's Advice
Mama Yancey's Advice
Way Behind The Sun
Barbara Dane
Way Behind The Sun
Way Behind The Sun
This Little Light Of Mine
Barbara Dane
This Little Light Of Mine
This Little Light Of Mine
Livin' With The Blues
Barbara Dane
Livin' With The Blues
Livin' With The Blues
Hurry Up Sundown Let Tomorrow Come
Barbara Dane
Barbara Dane
Hurry Up Sundown Let Tomorrow Come
Hurry Up Sundown Let Tomorrow Come
How Long Blues
Barbara Dane
How Long Blues
How Long Blues
Goodbye Daddy Goodbye
Barbara Dane
Goodbye Daddy Goodbye
Goodbye Daddy Goodbye
