Paweł Mykietyn (born May 20, 1971, Oława) is a Polish composer and clarinetist.

By the year 2012, Mykietyn had written two symphonies, cello, piano and violin concertos, St. Marc Passions for soprano, narrator, choir and orchestra, some chamber music and musical King Lear. As a film composer he collaborated with Andrzej Wajda in Sweet Rush (2009), Jerzy Skolimowski in Essential Killing, and Małgorzata Szumowska in It.