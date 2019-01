By the year 2012, Mykietyn had written two symphonies, cello, piano and violin concertos, St. Marc Passions for soprano, narrator, choir and orchestra, some chamber music and musical King Lear. As a film composer he collaborated with Andrzej Wajda in Sweet Rush (2009), Jerzy Skolimowski in Essential Killing, and Małgorzata Szumowska in It.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia