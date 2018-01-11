Christopher MartinUS rapper & actor, of Kid 'n Play. Born 10 July 1962
Christopher Martin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-07-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5025645d-5040-495f-8e23-ce5fc7a90ad1
Christopher Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Martin (born July 10, 1962) is an American actor and rapper, formerly the latter half of the late 1980s/early 1990s hip-hop/comedy duo Kid 'n Play.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christopher Martin Tracks
Sort by
Style
Christopher Martin
Style
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Style
Last played on
Stop The Violence
Christopher Martin
Stop The Violence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop The Violence
Last played on
Show Them You No Crazy
Christopher Martin
Show Them You No Crazy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ws1wh.jpglink
Show Them You No Crazy
Last played on
Cyah Change
Christopher Martin
Cyah Change
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cyah Change
Last played on
Vibe Is Right
Christopher Martin
Vibe Is Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vibe Is Right
Performer
Last played on
Melody To My Song
Christopher Martin
Melody To My Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melody To My Song
Last played on
All I Need
Christopher Martin
All I Need
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I Need
Last played on
Christopher Martin Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist