Bill CarlisleBorn 19 December 1908. Died 17 March 2003
William Toliver Carlisle (December 19, 1908 – March 17, 2003), better known as Bill Carlisle and Jumpin' Bill Carlisle, was an American country music singer, songwriter, comedian, and guitarist popular in the late 1940s and 1950s but who influenced the genre for more than 50 years. He is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Doggie Joe
Bill Carlisle
Doggie Joe
No Help Wanted
Bill Carlisle
No Help Wanted
I'm Rough Stuff
Bill Carlisle
I'm Rough Stuff
