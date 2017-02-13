El Hombre TrajeadoFormed October 1995. Disbanded 2006
El Hombre Trajeado
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/501f23a8-6222-4a43-8bdb-7af0e729cd38
El Hombre Trajeado Performances & Interviews
El Hombre Trajeado Tracks
Sort by
Darkest Sea (feat. Ela Orleans)
El Hombre Trajeado
Darkest Sea (feat. Ela Orleans)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383t6d.jpglink
Darkest Sea (feat. Ela Orleans)
Last played on
Hearing Those Ears (feat. Chris Mack)
El Hombre Trajeado
Hearing Those Ears (feat. Chris Mack)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hearing Those Ears (feat. Chris Mack)
Last played on
Above & Below
El Hombre Trajeado
Above & Below
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Above & Below
Last played on
Half Cab (Radio Scotland Session, 05 December 2016)
El Hombre Trajeado
Half Cab (Radio Scotland Session, 05 December 2016)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hearing Those Ears (Radio Scotland Session, 05 December 2016)
El Hombre Trajeado
Hearing Those Ears (Radio Scotland Session, 05 December 2016)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do It Puritan!
El Hombre Trajeado
Do It Puritan!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do It Puritan!
Last played on
El Hombre Trajeado Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist