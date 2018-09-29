Joey HeathertonBorn 14 September 1944
Joey Heatherton Biography (Wikipedia)
Davenie Johanna "Joey" Heatherton (born September 14, 1944) is an American actress, dancer, and singer. A sex symbol of the 1960s and 1970s, she is best known for her many television appearances during that time, particularly as a frequent variety show performer, although she also appeared in acting roles. She performed for over a decade on USO tours presented by Bob Hope, and starred in several feature films including My Blood Runs Cold (1965) and The Happy Hooker Goes to Washington (1977).
