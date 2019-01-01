Nervous Germans (German: Nervösen Deutschen) were a German new wave rock band from the early 1980s.

Formed in 1980, in 1981 they released their debut album Nervösen Deutschen (English release: Desolation Zone 1982). Their second Album Summer of Love (1983) was also their last, they disbanded on 1 July 1984 in the aftermath of a concert in Linnich (with Mitch Ryder). The Name was suggested to Micki Meuser by Alex Londner (Aachen, Germany), possibly in view of Germany being a nuclear battlefield after the NATO Double-Track Decision.

They recorded a session with John Peel in October 1980 produced by Bob Sargeant (The Beat).

Udo Dahmen (Kraan) played drums on the debut album. Other former members include Steve Carroll (guitarist of Praying Mantis) Robbie Vondenhoff (Zeltinger Band, Ina Deter), Mike Rossi (Slaughter & the Dogs), Alan Darby (Cockney Rebel, Eric Clapton), Frank Jermann and Hitta Thomas.

Meuser and Stevens reformed Nervous Germans in 2012 with Gary Schmalzl on guitar & Sabine Ahlbrecht on drums. They subsequently toured twice with Billy Idol opening the shows in Germany. This experience helped spawn the single Punk Rock Radio which received substantial college radio airplay in the USA.