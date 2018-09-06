Jean de Sainte-ColombeComposer and violist
Jean de Sainte-Colombe
Jean de Sainte-Colombe (ca. 1640–1700) was a French composer and violist. Sainte-Colombe was a celebrated master of the viola da gamba. He is credited (by Jean Rousseau in his Traité de la viole (1687)) with adding the seventh string (AA) on the bass viol.
Le Trembleur
Le Trembleur
Concert No. 3 (Le Tendre)
Concert No. 3 (Le Tendre)
Les Couplets
Les Couplets
Concert No. 51 (La Rougeville) For 2 Viole Da Gamba ['67 Concerts A Deux Violes
Concert No. 51 (La Rougeville) For 2 Viole Da Gamba ['67 Concerts A Deux Violes
Prelude from Suite in F
Prelude from Suite in F
Prelude from Suite in E minor
Prelude from Suite in E minor
Les Pleures from Concert No.44 a deux violes esagles
Les Pleures from Concert No.44 a deux violes esagles
Fantasie en Rondeau from Suite No.1 on G minor
Fantasie en Rondeau from Suite No.1 on G minor
Concert no. 48 in G minor, 'Le rapporte' (from Concerts à deux violes ésgales)
Concert no. 48 in G minor, 'Le rapporte' (from Concerts à deux violes ésgales)
