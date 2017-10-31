Grace SlickBorn 30 October 1939
Grace Slick
1939-10-30
Grace Slick Biography (Wikipedia)
Grace Barnett Slick (born October 30, 1939) is an American singer-songwriter, musician, artist, and former model, widely known in rock and roll history for her role in San Francisco's burgeoning psychedelic music scene in the mid-1960s. Her music career spanned four decades. She performed with The Great Society, Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Starship, and Starship. She also had a sporadic solo career. Slick provided vocals on a number of iconic songs, including "Somebody to Love," "White Rabbit," "We Built This City," and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now."
Grace Slick Tracks
Dreams
White Rabbit
Sally Go Round The Roses
Jay
Come Again? Toucan
