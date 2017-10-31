Grace Barnett Slick (born October 30, 1939) is an American singer-songwriter, musician, artist, and former model, widely known in rock and roll history for her role in San Francisco's burgeoning psychedelic music scene in the mid-1960s. Her music career spanned four decades. She performed with The Great Society, Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Starship, and Starship. She also had a sporadic solo career. Slick provided vocals on a number of iconic songs, including "Somebody to Love," "White Rabbit," "We Built This City," and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now."