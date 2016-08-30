Cécile AubryBorn 3 August 1928. Died 19 July 2010
Cécile Aubry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1928-08-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/501437cc-9583-4c01-87c7-b7ee019a6afb
Cécile Aubry Biography (Wikipedia)
Cécile Aubry (3 August 1928 – 19 July 2010) was a French film actress, author, television screenwriter and director.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cécile Aubry Tracks
Sort by
Theme From Belle Et Sebastien
Cécile Aubry
Theme From Belle Et Sebastien
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme From Belle Et Sebastien
Last played on
Back to artist