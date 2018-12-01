Berlin Radio Symphony OrchestraRIAS‐Symphonie‐Orchester, 1946–1956 / Radio‐Symphonie‐Orchester Berlin, 1956–1993. Formed 1946
Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra
1946
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin (DSO) is a German orchestra based in Berlin. The orchestra performs its concerts principally in the Philharmonie Berlin. The orchestra is administratively based at the Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) Fernsehzentrum in Berlin.
Tracks
Capriccio sinfonico
Giacomo Puccini
Cello Concerto No.2 in G, Op.126 (excerpt)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Sérénade espagnole, Op.20 No.2
Alexander Glazunov
Symphony No. 9 in D minor, op. 125 ('Choral')
Ludwig van Beethoven
Totentanz
Thomas Adès
Totentanz, Paraphrase on 'Dies Irae', S. 126
Franz Liszt
Lyric Symphony, op. 18
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Symphony no 1 in D
Gustav Mahler
Serenade
Leonard Bernstein
Stabat Mater op 88
Antonín Dvořák
Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No.2
Maurice Ravel
Violin Concerto in D minor, Op 8 (3rd mvt)
Richard Strauss
Variations Op.31 - Introduction, theme and first 5 variations
Arnold Schoenberg
Symphony No.1: iii. Allegro, molto scherzando, Op.7
Hugo Alfvén
The Jungle Book - The Spring Running: Mowgli
Charles Koechlin
Symphony No. 1 in F Minor, Op. 7; 3rd movenent
Hugo Alfvén
Symphonies of Wind Instruments
Igor Stravinsky
Midsommarvaka
Hugo Alfvén
Requiem mass for chorus
Maurice Duruflé
Requiem mass for chorus
Richard Wagner
Second Symphony, 'Resurrection': Im Tempo des Scherzos
Gustav Mahler
Scherzo from Concerto No.2 in G minor, Op.16 for piano and orchestra
Sergei Prokofiev
L'Amour e Loin (J'ai appris à parler du bonheur)
Kaija Saariaho
Scottish Fantasy for violin and orchestra, Op 46; 2. Adagio cantabile
Max Bruch
Lieutenant Kije Suite Op 60 - IV Troika
Sergei Prokofiev
Oration (Concerto elegiaco for cello and orchestra)
Frank Bridge
Le Villi (Act II, La Tregenda)
Giacomo Puccini
Le Villi (Prelude)
Giacomo Puccini
Adagio of Spartacus and Phrygia (Spartacus)
Aram Khachaturian
On Time and The Instrumental Factor
Morton Feldman
Spartacus - Adagio
Aram Khachaturian
Piano Concerto No.19 in F major K459 - 3rd mvt: Allegro assai
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Five Songs for Soprano and String Quartet
Karl Weigl
Six Bohemian Songs and Dances
Jaromír Weinberger
Piano Concerto no. 1 in B flat minor Op.23: 3rd mvt Allegro con fuoco
Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Kirill Gerstein, Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra & James Gaffigan
Prelude to Die Gezeichneten, opera in 3 acts
Franz Schreker
El Nino: La Anunciacion; For with God no thing shall be impossible
John Adams, Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, London Voices, Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra & Kent Nagano
Cello Concerto No 2 in A minor 'Fantastique' Op 4 (Allegro moderato)
Wilhelm Fitzenhagen
Cello Concerto No.1
Bohuslav Martinu
Preparation for the Final Mystery
Alexander Scriabin
Song of Suffering Love (El amor brujo)
Manuel de Falla
Four Little Pieces for Full Orchestra
Franz Schreker
Cello Concerto No 1 in B minor (3rd mvt)
Wilhelm Fitzenhagen
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejjwhn
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-10T08:58:02
10
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 36
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej3fxj
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-10T08:58:02
10
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 60
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejx5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1992-09-07T08:58:02
7
Sep
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 59 - In the presence of HRH The Prince of Wales, the Prime Minister and Ministers of the European Community
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezrc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1992-09-06T08:58:02
6
Sep
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 59 - In the presence of HRH The Prince of Wales, the Prime Minister and Ministers of the European Community
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 64
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enpq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1989-09-12T08:58:02
12
Sep
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
