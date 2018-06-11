Susan ChilcottSoprano. Born 8 July 1963. Died 4 September 2003
Susan Chilcott (8 July 1963 – 4 September 2003) was an English soprano, considered one of the best of her generation. She died of breast cancer at the age of 40. She had success in many of the major opera houses around the world and was particularly known for her interpretations of Britten and Janáček.
I bought me a cat
Aaron Copland
The boatmen's dance
Aaron Copland
Nature, the gentlest mother (12 Poems of Emily Dickinson)
Aaron Copland
Little Horses (Old American Songs, Set II)
Aaron Copland
Proms 1997: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
