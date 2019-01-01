Jamie PrincipleBorn 1960
Jamie Principle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049qtnd.jpg
1960
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/500df185-4a22-40a5-baf6-bdcabab5ed22
Jamie Principle Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamie Principle is an American house music artist and producer born in Chicago, Illinois.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jamie Principle Tracks
Sort by
Your Love (feat. Jamie Principle)
Frankie Knuckles
Your Love (feat. Jamie Principle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wptst.jpglink
Your Love (feat. Jamie Principle)
Last played on
Believe (Felix Da Housecat Remix)
Jamie Principle
Believe (Felix Da Housecat Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qtnd.jpglink
Believe (Felix Da Housecat Remix)
Last played on
Waiting On My Angel
Jamie Principle
Waiting On My Angel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qtnd.jpglink
Waiting On My Angel
Last played on
Hollywood (feat. Snoop Dogg & Jamie Principle)
Gorillaz
Hollywood (feat. Snoop Dogg & Jamie Principle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlkm.jpglink
Hollywood (feat. Snoop Dogg & Jamie Principle)
Last played on
It's A Cold World (feat. Jamie Principle)
Frankie Knuckles
It's A Cold World (feat. Jamie Principle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wmrh0.jpglink
It's A Cold World (feat. Jamie Principle)
Last played on
Baby Wants To Ride (feat. Jamie Principle)
Frankie Knuckles
Baby Wants To Ride (feat. Jamie Principle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02g2njd.jpglink
Baby Wants To Ride (feat. Jamie Principle)
Last played on
100mph (feat. Jamie Principle)
Nic Fanciulli
100mph (feat. Jamie Principle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054zt2r.jpglink
100mph (feat. Jamie Principle)
Last played on
LaLaLaLaLa (Nside My Mind)
Jamie Principle
LaLaLaLaLa (Nside My Mind)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qtnd.jpglink
LaLaLaLaLa (Nside My Mind)
Last played on
It's Your World
Clarian
It's Your World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsn.jpglink
It's Your World
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jamie Principle
Jamie Principle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist