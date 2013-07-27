Neşe KaraböcekBorn 1 April 1947
Neşe Karaböcek
1947-04-01
Neşe Karaböcek Biography (Wikipedia)
Neş'ecan Göktürk better known as Neşe Karaböcek (born 1 April 1947 in Istanbul) is a Turkish singer and considered one of the main artists of Turkish Arabesque music, a fusion of traditional Turkish and world music influences and adaptations of international sounds. She also starred in a great number of Turkish films. She was popular from her first release for the single "Artık Sevmeyeceğim" until the mid 1990s with multiple gold and platinum certifications.
