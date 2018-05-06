Carl KressBorn 20 October 1907. Died 10 June 1965
Carl Kress
1907-10-20
Carl Kress Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Kress (October 20, 1907 – June 10, 1965) was an American jazz guitarist.
Carl Kress Tracks
Don't Explain
Billie Holiday
Don't Explain
Don't Explain
Orchestra
Feelin' No Pain
Miff Mole’s Molers
Feelin' No Pain
Feelin' No Pain
Jazz In G
Carl Kress
Jazz In G
Jazz In G
The Eel's Nephew
Bud Freeman
The Eel's Nephew
The Eel's Nephew
Jodie Man (feat. Louis Armstrong, Sid Stoneburn, Jules Rubin, Bill Stegmeyer, Art Rollini, Paul Ricci, Dave Bowman, Carl Kress, Bob Haggart & Johnny Blowers)
Billy Butterfield
Jodie Man (feat. Louis Armstrong, Sid Stoneburn, Jules Rubin, Bill Stegmeyer, Art Rollini, Paul Ricci, Dave Bowman, Carl Kress, Bob Haggart & Johnny Blowers)
Heat Wave
Carl Kress
Heat Wave
Heat Wave
