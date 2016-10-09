David RudderBorn 6 May 1953
David Rudder
1953-05-06
David Rudder Biography (Wikipedia)
David Michael Rudder (born 6 May 1953) is a Trinidadian calypsonian. He is known to be one of the most successful calypsonians of all time.
David Rudder Tracks
Down Deh
David Rudder
Down Deh
Down Deh
Last played on
Trini To De Bone (feat. Carl Jacobs) (T&T)
David Rudder
Trini To De Bone (feat. Carl Jacobs) (T&T)
Bahia Girl (Eddy Grant Remix)
David Rudder
Bahia Girl (Eddy Grant Remix)
Calypso Music
David Rudder
Calypso Music
Calypso Music
Calabash
David Rudder
Calabash
Calabash
Permission To Mash Up The Place
David Rudder
Permission To Mash Up The Place
Permission To Mash Up The Place
Jam Up The Soca
David Rudder
Jam Up The Soca
Jam Up The Soca
