John DankworthBorn 20 September 1927. Died 6 February 2010
1927-09-20
John Dankworth Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir John Phillip William Dankworth, CBE (20 September 1927 – 6 February 2010), also known as Johnny Dankworth, was an English jazz composer, saxophonist, clarinetist and writer of film scores. With his wife, jazz singer Dame Cleo Laine, he was a music educator and also served as her music director.
John Dankworth Tracks
Tomorrow's World
John Dankworth
Last played on
A Taste of Honey (1961) - Big Ship Sails on the Alley-Alley-O
John Dankworth
Last played on
Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960) - Title theme
John Dankworth
Last played on
Let's Slip Away
Cleo Laine
Last played on
Accident
John Dankworth
Last played on
Take All My Love (Sonnet 40)
Cleo Laine
Last played on
Clarinet Concerto - The Woolwich
John Dankworth
Last played on
The Good Life
John Dankworth
Last played on
The Avengers
John Dankworth
Last played on
Adios
John Dankworth
Last played on
All Clare
John Dankworth
Last played on
Tomorrow's World Theme
John Dankworth
Last played on
Moonglow
John Dankworth
Last played on
Jive at Five
John Dankworth
Last played on
Dunsinane Blues
Cleo Laine
Last played on
Shall I compare thee to a summer's day? (Sonnet 18)
John Dankworth
Last played on
African Waltz
John Dankworth
Last played on
Crazy Rhythm
John Dankworth
Last played on
Four Of A Kind
John Dankworth
Last played on
Take the 'A' Train
John Dankworth
Last played on
Perdido
John Dankworth
Last played on
The Artful Dodger
John Dankworth
Last played on
Too Marvellous For Words
John Dankworth
Last played on
Too Marvellous For Words
John Dankworth
Last played on
I Get A Kick Out Of You
John Dankworth
Last played on
The Avengers Theme
John Dankworth
Last played on
Honeysuckle Rose
Cleo Laine
Last played on
Pavane For Diane
John Dankworth
Last played on
Applecake
John Dankworth
Experiments With Mice
John Dankworth
Two Ticks
John Dankworth
End Titles
John Dankworth
Last played on
The Breeze And I
John Dankworth
Last played on
The Servant (1960) - All Gone
John Dankworth
Orchestra
Last played on
Beefeaters
John Dankworth
Last played on
South Bank
John Dankworth
Last played on
Moanin'
John Dankworth
Last played on
Playlists featuring John Dankworth
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 35 - From Bards to Blues - A celebration of the Eightieth Birthdays of John Dankworth and Cleo Laine
Royal Albert Hall
8 Aug 2007
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-08T08:56:53
8
Aug
2007
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-29T08:56:53
29
Aug
1997
Royal Albert Hall
John Dankworth Links
