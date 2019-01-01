Morgan Geist, better known by his stage name Storm Queen, is an American music producer, songwriter, remixer and DJ from Wayne, New Jersey. He is best known for his song "Look Right Through", which was remixed by Marc Kinchen and had Geist's lyrics sung by Damon C. Scott. Geist is also a member of Brooklyn-based house and nu-disco duo Metro Area. Morgan also remixed many artists including The Rapture, Franz Ferdinand, Telex and many others.