James BaskettBorn 16 February 1904. Died 9 September 1948
James Baskett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1904-02-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/500578ec-8104-471a-8ea8-d4000aa70408
James Baskett Biography (Wikipedia)
James Baskett (February 16, 1904 – July 9, 1948) was an American actor known for his portrayal of Uncle Remus, singing the song "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah" in the 1946 Disney feature film Song of the South. In recognition of his warm portrayal of the famous black storyteller he was given an Honorary Academy Award, making him the first black male performer to receive an Oscar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Baskett Tracks
Sort by
Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
James Baskett
Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m1kcg.jpglink
Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
Last played on
Song Of The South(1946) - Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah
Allie Wrubel
Song Of The South(1946) - Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song Of The South(1946) - Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah
Orchestra
Last played on
Playlists featuring James Baskett
James Baskett Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist