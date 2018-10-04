Marguerite MonnotBorn 28 May 1903. Died 12 October 1961
Marguerite Monnot
1903-05-28
Marguerite Monnot Biography (Wikipedia)
Marguerite Monnot (28 May 1903 – 12 October 1961) was a French songwriter and composer best known for having written many of the songs performed by Édith Piaf ("Milord", "Hymne à l'amour") and for the music in the stage musical Irma La Douce.
Enfin le printemps
Hymne a l'amour
Édith Piaf
Marguerite Monnot
Marguerite Monnot
La vie en rose
Marguerite Monnot
Milord
Marguerite Monnot
Hymne a L'Amour
Édith Piaf
Hymme A L'Amour
Édith Piaf
