Andrew Manze is Associate Guest Conductor of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, having assumed the post in November 2010. As a guest conductor he has regular relationships with a number of leading international orchestras including the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, Munich Philharmonic, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic, Finnish Radio Symphony, Gothenburg Symphony, Oslo Philharmonic, NDR Hannover, City of Birmingham Symphony, Hallé, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Mahler Chamber Orchestra and the Scottish and Swedish Chamber Orchestras.

From the 2014/15 season, he will be Principal Conductor of the NDR Radio Philharmonic. He has been Principal Conductor and Artistic Director of the Helsingborg Symphony Orchestra since September 2006, and he was Principal Guest Conductor of the Norwegian Radio Symphony Orchestra from 2008-2011.

Recent orchestral debuts include the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Leipzig Gewandhaus, London Philharmonic, Frankfurt Radio Symphony and Orquestra Sinfônica do Estado de São Paulo. Alongside his regular guest conducting, Andrew Manze returns this summer for his third consecutive appearance at the Mostly Mozart Festival in New York, and to the WDR Sinfonieorchester Köln, NHK Symphony Orchestra Tokyo and the Danish National Symphony Orchestra.

After reading Classics at Cambridge University, Andrew Manze studied the violin and rapidly became a leading specialist in the world of historical performance practice. He became Associate Director of The Academy of Ancient Music in 1996 and then Artistic Director of The English Concert from 2003 to 2007. As a violinist he has released an astonishing variety of CDs, many of them award-winning. He is a fellow of the Royal Academy of Music in London and a Visiting Professor at the Oslo Academy and has contributed to new editions of sonatas and concertos by Mozart and Bach. He also teaches, edits and writes about music, as well as broadcasting regularly on radio and television.

In November 2011 Andrew Manze received the prestigious ‘Rolf Schock Prize’ in Stockholm. Previous winners include Ligeti, Kaija Saariaho, Gidon Kremer and Anne Sofie von Otter.

For further information please visit: www.intermusica.co.uk