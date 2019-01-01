Dana DragomirBorn 22 July 1964
Dana Dragomir (born July 22, 1964 in Bucharest, Romania) is a Swedish pan flute musician and composer of Romanian origin. She is also known under the name Pandana (combination between the Greek god Pan and her name).
Dana Dragomir is best known for her interpretation of the song "Mio My Mio", written by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA. She is the first professional female Pan flute player in the world. Her music is a mixture of Pop, World and New-age music. She achieved chart success in Sweden with several of her albums, being quoted the best selling instrumental artist in Scandinavia and she is the first instrumental artist ever to top the Swedish radio record chart, Svensktoppen.
