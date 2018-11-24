FilmCroatian rock group. Formed 1978
Film
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/500150de-7d2e-4581-a75d-2b868865d429
Film Biography (Wikipedia)
Film was a Yugoslav rock group founded in 1978 in Zagreb. Film was one of the most popular rock groups of the former Yugoslav new wave in the late 1970s to early 1980s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Film Tracks
Sort by
Crutch
Film
Crutch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crutch
Last played on
King & I Movie Mixdown
Film
King & I Movie Mixdown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King & I Movie Mixdown
Last played on
Film Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist