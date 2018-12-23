Luis BacalovBorn 30 August 1933. Died 15 November 2017
Luis Bacalov
1933-08-30
Luis Bacalov Biography (Wikipedia)
Luis Enríquez Bacalov (30 August 1933 – 15 November 2017) was an Argentine-born Italian composer of film scores. Early on in his career, he composed scores for Spaghetti Western films. In the early 1970s, he collaborated with Italian progressive rock bands. Bacalov has been nominated twice for the Academy Award for Best Original Score, winning it in 1996 for Il Postino. Bacalov has composed significant works for chorus and orchestra. Before his death he was the artistic director of the Orchestra della Magna Grecia in Taranto, Italy.
