MonogramCzech Republic group. Formed 1991
Monogram
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4fffb3d8-6c1a-4a83-bff6-f3e3e16468f4
Monogram Tracks
Sort by
Minerals
Monogram
Minerals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Minerals
Last played on
Minerals
Monogram
Minerals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qdfg.jpglink
Minerals
Last played on
Romance
Monogram
Romance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wlhv0.jpglink
Romance
Last played on
Romance (Prides Remix)
Monogram
Romance (Prides Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qdfg.jpglink
Romance (Prides Remix)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8phn3/acts/a84p8g
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-12T08:20:01
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02wwxb1.jpg
12
Jul
2015
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
Monogram Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist