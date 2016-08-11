Ildikó KomlósiBorn 22 March 1959
Ildikó Komlósi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1959-03-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ff9e1ab-34cf-4c80-b327-6641fba61edb
Ildikó Komlósi Biography (Wikipedia)
Ildikó Komlósi (Békésszentandrás, 1959) is a Hungarian mezzo-soprano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ildikó Komlósi Tracks
Sort by
Duke Bluebeard's Castle
Béla Bartók
Duke Bluebeard's Castle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Duke Bluebeard's Castle
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en65v2
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-03T08:13:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx11c.jpg
3
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1986
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewrp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1986-07-18T08:13:55
18
Jul
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1986
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist