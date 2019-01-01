Tony TrischkaBorn 16 January 1949
Tony Trischka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-01-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ff84a40-f048-4cb7-abef-e92146f9a330
Tony Trischka Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Trischka (born January 16, 1949 in Syracuse, New York) is an American five-string banjo player.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tony Trischka Tracks
Sort by
Tony Trischka Links
Back to artist