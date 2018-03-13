Alex PaukBorn 4 October 1945
Alex Pauk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945-10-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4fefc6f0-683b-49b2-ace6-152a8d0e2e97
Alex Pauk Tracks
Sort by
Completely Embraced By The Beauty Of Emptiness
Zibuokle Martinaityte
Completely Embraced By The Beauty Of Emptiness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Completely Embraced By The Beauty Of Emptiness
Ensemble
Last played on
Passchendaele (1966): The War
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
Passchendaele (1966): The War
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Passchendaele (1966): The War
Last played on
Back to artist