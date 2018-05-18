Mike MareenBorn 9 November 1949
Mike Mareen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-11-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4fedd0a3-15e9-460d-a280-9fb453dc6f7b
Mike Mareen Biography (Wikipedia)
Mike Mareen is a German musician, who was born in post-war West Berlin, West Germany as Uwe-Michael Wischhoff, and grew up in Lüneburg. His first musical success was with the band Cemetery Institution who played at Hamburg's Star-Club. Mareen later became a merchant sailor, a job which eventually took him to New York City where he played with several American groups. Upon his return to Europe, Mareen became involved with the production of Italo disco records. During the 1980s, he had some considerable success, with frequent television appearances in Germany and Eastern Europe. His biggest hits were "Dancing In The Dark" (1985) and "Love Spy" (1986).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mike Mareen Tracks
Sort by
Dancing In The Dark
Mike Mareen
Dancing In The Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mike Mareen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist