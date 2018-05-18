Mike Mareen is a German musician, who was born in post-war West Berlin, West Germany as Uwe-Michael Wischhoff, and grew up in Lüneburg. His first musical success was with the band Cemetery Institution who played at Hamburg's Star-Club. Mareen later became a merchant sailor, a job which eventually took him to New York City where he played with several American groups. Upon his return to Europe, Mareen became involved with the production of Italo disco records. During the 1980s, he had some considerable success, with frequent television appearances in Germany and Eastern Europe. His biggest hits were "Dancing In The Dark" (1985) and "Love Spy" (1986).