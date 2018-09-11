Doyle Bramhall IIBorn 24 December 1968
Doyle Bramhall II
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-12-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4febbfbf-ba1e-47ea-bffc-b6895ca986f1
Doyle Bramhall II Biography (Wikipedia)
Doyle Bramhall II (born 24 December 1968) is an American musician, producer, guitarist, and songwriter known for his work with Eric Clapton, Roger Waters, and many others. He is the son of the songwriter and drummer Doyle Bramhall.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Doyle Bramhall II Tracks
Sort by
Everything You Need (feat. Eric Clapton)
Doyle Bramhall II
Everything You Need (feat. Eric Clapton)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgx1.jpglink
Everything You Need (feat. Eric Clapton)
Last played on
Tom
Meshell Ndegeocello
Tom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02f3qg6.jpglink
Tom
Last played on
Rich Man
Doyle Bramhall II
Rich Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rich Man
Last played on
November
Doyle Bramhall II
November
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
November
Last played on
SHE'S ALRIGHT (feat. Gary Clark Jr.)
Doyle Bramhall II
SHE'S ALRIGHT (feat. Gary Clark Jr.)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qszf.jpglink
SHE'S ALRIGHT (feat. Gary Clark Jr.)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Doyle Bramhall II
Doyle Bramhall II Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist