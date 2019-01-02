Capitol K is the name under which Kristian Craig Robinson works as a musician, producer, recording engineer and label

manager.

Born in Malta and raised in Dubai, Brunei and England, and now based in London.

Capitol K first came to prominence from the single Pillow which scraped into the top 100 UK Singles Chart at 99 on the 9th of March 2002.His early releases combined, found sound, lo-fi aside hi-fi production, electronica and Indie-pop that went someway to establishing the folktronica genre along with fellow artists, Leafcutter John, Four Tet and Tunng.

Robinson was first signed to the record label Planet Mu (1999) who released the debut album Sounds Of The Empire and then to XL Recordings (2002) who released the album Island Row before he created the Faith and Industry label (2004) which has released recent Capitol K material as well as artists, John Johanna, Patrick Wolf, Blue House,and Super Best Friends Club.

Capitol K currently runs the recording studio Total Refreshment Studio part of the Total Refreshment Centre.