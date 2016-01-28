Emmanuelle Seigner (born 22 June 1966) is a French actress, former fashion model, and singer. She is known for her roles in The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007), The Ninth Gate (1999) and Frantic (1988). She has been nominated for a César Award for Best Actress for Venus in Fur (2013), and for two César Awards for Best Supporting Actress in Place Vendôme (1998) and La Vie En Rose (2007). She is married to French-Polish director Roman Polanski.