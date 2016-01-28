Emmanuelle SeignerFrench actress. Born 22 June 1966
Emmanuelle Seigner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-06-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4fe7bf12-00d0-4388-90b9-53b8e9f01f3c
Emmanuelle Seigner Biography (Wikipedia)
Emmanuelle Seigner (born 22 June 1966) is a French actress, former fashion model, and singer. She is known for her roles in The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007), The Ninth Gate (1999) and Frantic (1988). She has been nominated for a César Award for Best Actress for Venus in Fur (2013), and for two César Awards for Best Supporting Actress in Place Vendôme (1998) and La Vie En Rose (2007). She is married to French-Polish director Roman Polanski.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emmanuelle Seigner Tracks
Sort by
Emmanuelle
Emmanuelle Seigner
Emmanuelle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Emmanuelle
Last played on
Emmanuelle Seigner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist