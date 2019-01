Génia (stylized as GéNIA; born in Ukrainian SSR) is a London-based Russian virtuoso concert pianist and composer. Génia was born in the former Soviet republic of Ukraine into the Horowitz family of musicians and scientists. Her repertoire ranges from classical music to contemporary works and her own compositions.

