Génia (stylized as GéNIA; born in Ukrainian SSR) is a London-based Russian virtuoso concert pianist and composer. Génia was born in the former Soviet republic of Ukraine into the Horowitz family of musicians and scientists. Her repertoire ranges from classical music to contemporary works and her own compositions.
Babylon
GéNIA
Synergy
GéNIA
Babylon (LIive In Session)
GéNIA
Someone Like You
GéNIA
Someone Like You (piano)
GéNIA
Coffee With Milk (Live In Session)
GéNIA
Departure
GéNIA
Rockaby
Gabriel Prokofiev
Mon Amour
Genia Logggggg
London Paris (Live In Session)
GéNIA
Sweet Memories (Live In Session)
GéNIA
Rockaby (feat. GéNIA)
Gabriel Prokofiev
