James Kimberley Corden OBE (born 22 August 1978) is an English actor, comedian, and television host. He hosts The Late Late Show with James Corden, a late-night television talk show on CBS.

Along with Welsh actress Ruth Jones, Corden co-created, co-wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey (2007–2010) for which he won the BAFTA Television Award for Best Comedy Performance. He was featured on the UK No.1 single "Shout", along with grime artist Dizzee Rascal, an unofficial anthem of the England football team for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, and duetted with Australian singer Kylie Minogue on a cover of "Only You" in 2015. Appearing on the UK charity telethon Comic Relief in 2011, Corden created his Carpool Karaoke sketch when he drove around London singing songs with George Michael. Since 2009, Corden has presented the Brit Awards ceremony five times, four by himself and once with Minogue and Mathew Horne. In 2016, he hosted the 70th Tony Awards; he went on to host the Grammy Awards in 2017 and 2018. He has presented the sports-based comedy panel show A League of Their Own on Sky One since 2010.