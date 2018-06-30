Manfredo FestBorn 13 May 1936. Died 8 October 1999
1936-05-13
Manfredo Fest Biography (Wikipedia)
Manfredo Irmin Fest (May 13, 1936 – October 8, 1999) was a legally blind bossa nova and jazz pianist and keyboardist from Brazil. He was also a bandleader. He was born in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, and he died at 63 years old in Tampa Bay, Florida. He was husband of the composer Lili Fest and father of the guitarist Phill Fest.
Manfredo Fest Tracks
Jungle Kitten
Jungle Kitten
Who Needs It
Who Needs It
