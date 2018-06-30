Manfredo Irmin Fest (May 13, 1936 – October 8, 1999) was a legally blind bossa nova and jazz pianist and keyboardist from Brazil. He was also a bandleader. He was born in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, and he died at 63 years old in Tampa Bay, Florida. He was husband of the composer Lili Fest and father of the guitarist Phill Fest.