Marc‐Antoine CharpentierBorn 1643. Died 24 February 1704
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br18l.jpg
1643
Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier (1643 – 24 February 1704) was a French composer of the Baroque era.
Exceptionally prolific and versatile, Charpentier produced compositions of the highest quality in several genres. His mastery in writing sacred vocal music, above all, was recognized and hailed by his contemporaries.
Any family relationship between him and Gustave Charpentier, the late-nineteenth and early-twentieth century French opera composer, is highly unlikely.
Ou s'en vont ces gais bergers
Ou s'en vont ces gais bergers
Noël, H531; Noël, H534
Noël, H531; Noël, H534
Trois Noels H531 No.1 'A la venue de Noel'
Trois Noels H531 No.1 'A la venue de Noel'
Noëls pour les Instruments H.531 - selection
Noëls pour les Instruments H.531 - selection
La Nuit - from Dialogus Inter Angelos Et Pastores Judeae H.420
La Nuit - from Dialogus Inter Angelos Et Pastores Judeae H.420
Noëls sur les instruments, H. 534 - selection
Noëls sur les instruments, H. 534 - selection
Marche de triomphe in C major, H547
Marche de triomphe in C major, H547
C'est peu, pour contenter la douleur (Medee)
C'est peu, pour contenter la douleur (Medee)
Noires Divinites (Medee)
Noires Divinites (Medee)
Te Deum, H.146
Te Deum, H.146
Te Deum
Te Deum
Te Deum, H146 (Prelude)
Te Deum, H146 (Prelude)
3 Noels H.531 - A la venue de Noel
3 Noels H.531 - A la venue de Noel
La descente d'Orphée aux enfers
La descente d'Orphée aux enfers
Litanies de la vierge: Kyrie eleison
Litanies de la vierge: Kyrie eleison
Médée (ballet music)
Médée (ballet music)
Te Deum, H146 - In te Domine speravi
Te Deum, H146 - In te Domine speravi
Deuxieme Leçon de ténèbres H138
Deuxieme Leçon de ténèbres H138
Te Deum, H146 (Prelude)
Te Deum, H146 (Prelude)
O Sacramentum
O Sacramentum
O Sacramentum
O Sacramentum
Te Deum
Te Deum
Le Reniement De Saint-Pierre
Le Reniement De Saint-Pierre
La Descent d'Orphée aux Enfers (opening)
La Descent d'Orphée aux Enfers (opening)
Troisième leçon du vendredi ('Incipit oratio Jeremiae') H.125
Troisième leçon du vendredi ('Incipit oratio Jeremiae') H.125
Ouverture Pour L'Église H.524 for flute and strings
Ouverture Pour L'Église H.524 for flute and strings
Tenebrae factae xunt - Tenebrae Responsory H.129
Tenebrae factae xunt - Tenebrae Responsory H.129
Première leçon du jeudi ('De Lamentatione Jeremiae') H.121
Première leçon du jeudi ('De Lamentatione Jeremiae') H.121
Symphonie in G Minor H.529
Symphonie in G Minor H.529
Première leçon du mercredi ('Incipit lamentatio Jeremiae') H.120
Première leçon du mercredi ('Incipit lamentatio Jeremiae') H.120
Messe de Minuit pour Noel (Kyrie)
Messe de Minuit pour Noel (Kyrie)
Elevation, H408
Elevation, H408
La Descente D'Orphee Aux Enfers H.488: Act 2, scenes 1 & 2
La Descente D'Orphee Aux Enfers H.488: Act 2, scenes 1 & 2
Medee - Noires filles du Stix to end of the Act
Medee - Noires filles du Stix to end of the Act
Medee - Act 2 Princesse, c'est sur vous que mon espoir se fonde
Medee - Act 2 Princesse, c'est sur vous que mon espoir se fonde
Médée Act 1 Sc 2 - Jason and Medea duet
Médée Act 1 Sc 2 - Jason and Medea duet
Transfige dulcissime Jesu H 251
Transfige dulcissime Jesu H 251
Messe a 8 voix et 8 violons et flutes H.3
Messe a 8 voix et 8 violons et flutes H.3
Ayant bu du vin clairet H 446
Ayant bu du vin clairet H 446
Te Deum H.146
Te Deum H.146
Tenebrae Lesson for Friday H 137
Tenebrae Lesson for Friday H 137
David Et Jonathas - Act IV - Prelude and Scenes 1, 2 and 3
David Et Jonathas - Act IV - Prelude and Scenes 1, 2 and 3
David Et Jonathas - Marche Triomphante
David Et Jonathas - Marche Triomphante
La Pierre Philosophale - (Divertissement in Act IV)
La Pierre Philosophale - (Divertissement in Act IV)
Mors Saulis et Jonathae H 403 (1681-2) Part Two
Mors Saulis et Jonathae H 403 (1681-2) Part Two
