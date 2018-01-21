Terrence Mann
Terrence Mann
Terrence Vaughan Mann (born July 1, 1951) is an American actor, theatre director, and singer. He is chiefly known for his prominent appearances on the Broadway stage for the past three decades, including leading roles in the original Broadway casts of Barnum, Cats, Les Miserables, and Beauty and the Beast. He is a distinguished professor in musical theater at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. In cinema he is best known for portraying the bounty hunter Ug in the Critters film series and Larry in A Chorus Line. He stars as the villain Whispers in the Netflix series Sense8.
