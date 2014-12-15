Amadeu Vives i Roig (18 November 1871 – 2 December 1932) was a Spanish musical composer, creator of over a hundred stage works. He is best known for Doña Francisquita, which Christopher Webber has praised for its "easy lyricism, fluent orchestration and colourful evocation of 19th Century Madrid—not to mention its memorable vocal and choral writing" characterizes as "without doubt the best known and loved of all his works, one of the few zarzuelas which has 'travelled' abroad" .

The personal papers of Amadeu Vives are preserved in the Biblioteca de Catalunya.