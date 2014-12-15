Amadeo VivesBorn 18 November 1871. Died 1 December 1932
Amadeo Vives
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1871-11-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4fdbb51c-2a4b-4700-b2bb-1f8c833489cf
Amadeo Vives Biography (Wikipedia)
Amadeu Vives i Roig (18 November 1871 – 2 December 1932) was a Spanish musical composer, creator of over a hundred stage works. He is best known for Doña Francisquita, which Christopher Webber has praised for its "easy lyricism, fluent orchestration and colourful evocation of 19th Century Madrid—not to mention its memorable vocal and choral writing" characterizes as "without doubt the best known and loved of all his works, one of the few zarzuelas which has 'travelled' abroad" .
The personal papers of Amadeu Vives are preserved in the Biblioteca de Catalunya.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amadeo Vives Tracks
Sort by
Dona Francisquita Act 1 - Era una rosa que en un jardin (Cancion del ruisenor)
Amadeo Vives
Dona Francisquita Act 1 - Era una rosa que en un jardin (Cancion del ruisenor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br359.jpglink
Dona Francisquita Act 1 - Era una rosa que en un jardin (Cancion del ruisenor)
Last played on
Dona Francisquita - Por el hum se sabe donde esta el fuego (feat. Orquesta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Plácido Domingo & Rolando Villazón)
Amadeo Vives
Dona Francisquita - Por el hum se sabe donde esta el fuego (feat. Orquesta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Plácido Domingo & Rolando Villazón)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br359.jpglink
Dona Francisquita - Por el hum se sabe donde esta el fuego (feat. Orquesta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Plácido Domingo & Rolando Villazón)
Last played on
Fandango from "Dona Francisquita"
Amadeo Vives
Fandango from "Dona Francisquita"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fandango from "Dona Francisquita"
Last played on
Amadeo Vives Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist