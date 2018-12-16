The Royal Artillery Band
The Royal Artillery Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4fda922f-914b-4c7a-84c2-3944eead2f49
The Royal Artillery Band Tracks
Sort by
Sleigh Ride
The Royal Artillery Band
Sleigh Ride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleigh Ride
Last played on
The Eighth Army March
Eric Coates
The Eighth Army March
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqynk.jpglink
The Eighth Army March
Conductor
Last played on
Men of Trent
Eric Coates
Men of Trent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqynk.jpglink
Men of Trent
Conductor
Last played on
Land of hope and glory
The Royal Artillery Band
Land of hope and glory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Land of hope and glory
Last played on
March: Call For The Guns
The Royal Artillery Band
March: Call For The Guns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
March: Call For The Guns
Last played on
Le père la victoire
The Royal Artillery Band
Le père la victoire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le père la victoire
Last played on
Marche militaire arr Sharpe
The Royal Artillery Band
Marche militaire arr Sharpe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Marche militaire arr Sharpe
Last played on
Arromanches
The Royal Artillery Band
Arromanches
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arromanches
Last played on
The Chariot Race
Keith Brion (conductor), John Philip Sousa & The Royal Artillery Band
The Chariot Race
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Chariot Race
Performer
Last played on
Royal Artillery Quick March
The Royal Artillery Band
Royal Artillery Quick March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Royal Artillery Quick March
Last played on
Polka (Ballet Solitaire)
The Royal Artillery Band
Polka (Ballet Solitaire)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Royal Artillery Slow March
The Royal Artillery Band
The Royal Artillery Slow March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Royal Artillery Slow March
Last played on
The Royal Artillery Band Links
Back to artist