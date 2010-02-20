The Brothers Movement
The Brothers Movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4fd91ef7-8466-4862-904c-22519573ef1c
The Brothers Movement Tracks
Sort by
Blind
The Brothers Movement
Blind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blind
Last played on
Standing Still
The Brothers Movement
Standing Still
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Standing Still
Last played on
The Brothers Movement Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist