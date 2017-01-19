Otto HardwickBorn 31 May 1904. Died 5 August 1970
Otto Hardwick
1904-05-31
Otto Hardwick Biography (Wikipedia)
Otto James "Toby" Hardwicke (May 31, 1904 – August 5, 1970) was a saxophone player associated with Duke Ellington.
Otto Hardwick Tracks
Creole Love Call
Duke Ellington
Creole Love Call
Creole Love Call
Cotton Tail
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Cotton Tail
Cotton Tail
Take the "A" Train
Duke Ellington
Take the "A" Train
Take the "A" Train
Chasin' Chippies
Cootie Williams & His Rug Cutters
Chasin' Chippies
Chasin' Chippies
