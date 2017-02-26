Suicide Silence
2002
Suicide Silence Biography (Wikipedia)
Suicide Silence is an American deathcore band from Riverside, California. The band formed in 2002, and has released five full-length studio albums, one EP, and eleven music videos. They have received a fair amount of praise, being awarded the Revolver Golden God award for "Best New Talent" in 2009. The group currently consists of guitarists Chris Garza and Mark Heylmun, drummer Alex Lopez, bassist Dan Kenny, and vocalist Hernan "Eddie" Hermida.
Dying In A Red Room
Suicide Silence
Dying In A Red Room
Silence
Suicide Silence
Silence
Silence
Doris
Suicide Silence
Doris
Doris
Inherit the Crown
Suicide Silence
Inherit the Crown
Monster Within
Suicide Silence
Monster Within
You Can't Stop Me
Suicide Silence
You Can't Stop Me
Cease To Exist
Suicide Silence
Cease To Exist
Dont Die
Suicide Silence
Dont Die
Dont Die
March To The Black Crown
Suicide Silence
March To The Black Crown
You Only Live Once
Suicide Silence
You Only Live Once
You Only Live Once (Hulk Remix)
Suicide Silence
You Only Live Once (Hulk Remix)
You Only Live Once (Hulk Remix)
