Suicide Silence is an American deathcore band from Riverside, California. The band formed in 2002, and has released five full-length studio albums, one EP, and eleven music videos. They have received a fair amount of praise, being awarded the Revolver Golden God award for "Best New Talent" in 2009. The group currently consists of guitarists Chris Garza and Mark Heylmun, drummer Alex Lopez, bassist Dan Kenny, and vocalist Hernan "Eddie" Hermida.