Danae KaraBorn 1953
Danae Kara
1953
Danae Kara Biography (Wikipedia)
Danae Kara ( Δανάη Καρά; born on July 27, 1953) is a Greek classical concert pianist, recording artist, and educator, best known for her interpretations of 20th century Greek modernist composers.
Danae Kara Tracks
Cloudy Sunday ('Six Popular Pictures Op.5)
Manos Hadjidakis
Cloudy Sunday ('Six Popular Pictures Op.5)
Cloudy Sunday ('Six Popular Pictures Op.5)
